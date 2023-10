Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ending weeks of confusion and following a procession of unsuccessful nominees for speaker of the U.S. House, Republicans found a candidate they could agree on in Rep. Mike Johnson, unanimously electing him to the post on Wednesday. Read more

Ending weeks of confusion and following a procession of unsuccessful nominees for speaker of the U.S. House, Republicans found a candidate they could agree on in Rep. Mike Johnson, unanimously electing him to the post on Wednesday.

With Johnson at the gavel, the House can now resume its business. The conservative Louisiana politician has not been a high-profile actor in the House before now; that, along with an alliance with former President Donald Trump and weariness among his colleagues, may have been the secrets to his winning bid.