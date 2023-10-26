Editorial: As tourism grows, so must housing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In an unexpected but welcome announcement this week, Maui’s mayor moved to accelerate the reopening of tourism in West Maui, stating on Monday, just 10 days before the order would take effect, that tourism in the area can “fully reopen” on Nov. 1.

The decision benefits operators of the hotels, timeshares, short-term rental properties and businesses in West Maui, allowing them the opportunity to book tourists as the holiday season draws near. And it’s justified for that reason: It will bring in tourist money that supports local jobs, generates taxes and circulates throughout the state’s economy.

However, as Maui Mayor Richard Bissen pronounced Monday: “This isn’t for everyone.” Wide-open tourism in West Maui will inevitably be a source of added stress for survivors of the Lahaina fire, their loved ones and other West Maui residents — even business owners who have been harmed by the disastrous Aug. 8 fires.

Maui County and the state, along with the Red Cross, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other partners in disaster response, must now take care not to falter or lose focus on providing aid to those afflicted by the fires, even as the tourist industry seeks to resume business outside of the burn zone.

Bissen says the reopening will not cause displacement of people who lost their homes to fire and are staying at West Maui hotels with Red Cross assistance. That commitment, above all, must be adhered to.

While efforts continue to shelter the fire-displaced in secure, longer-term housing instead of hotels, many evacuees have not yet been able to find affordable units. And as these fire victims see tourists trickling in, the Red Cross must make a concerted effort to reassure them, with outreach and open communication, that their access to continuing shelter is not at risk. That includes continued door-to-door outreach and communication in languages other than English to help avoid confusion or distress.

Maui County and the state also have announced that assistance is available for those who are not ready to return to work, and it’s important that agencies and employers coordinate follow-through on this issue. Employers have an important part to play here, by communicating with their affected employees and cooperating when appropriate with efforts to obtain unemployment benefits. The state Labor Department, for its part, must ensure that its Unemployment Insurance Division is up to the task of processing claims in a timely manner.

Further, it’s necessary that the governor extend current prohibitions on raised rents, evictions or threats of eviction on Maui, as contained in the current emergency proclamation relating to wildfires, before that order expires on Nov. 6. Access to affordable housing on Maui had reached a crisis point even before the Aug. 8 fires, with rents jumping by 41% over the previous year, according to the Maui Tenants Association. The situation has worsened because of the thousands of displaced, leading to a drastically limited supply of units.

The governor’s emergency proclamation authorizes the state attorney general (AG) to act against landlords who violate its provisions, imposing civil penalties of up to $10,000 daily. But Maui Tenants Association spokesperson Nara Boone said unlawful evictions and rent increases are still taking place.

The AG’s Office must act against predatory landlords who seek to profit from the West Maui disaster — but that is possible only if violations are reported. To protect Maui tenants, the state needs to support direct and clear outreach, communicating tenants’ rights and protections and urging any Maui resident who becomes aware of violations to report them immediately.

The Maui fires have created an “unprecedented crisis,” as the AG recognizes. That places an unprecedented responsibility on all concerned to work cooperatively and find solutions that bring Maui’s economy, and especially those left vulnerable, back on their feet.