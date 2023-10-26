Highgate hotels opens renovated Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kelly Sanders, Highgate executive vice president for operations, said the company’s goal was to take the property from a two-star to a four-star hotel. Read more

Highgate hotels opened the Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador this month, after spending about $75 million on renovations over 18 months.

Kelly Sanders, Highgate executive vice president for operations, said the company’s goal was to take the property from a two-star to a four-star hotel.

Sanders said the investment reflects Highgate’s bullishness on Waikiki.

“Waikiki continues to be one of the most important growth markets for Highgate,” Sanders said. “The urban, resort nature of Waikiki mixed with Hawaiian culture and adventures around every corner allows guests to vacation in their own way while creating lifelong memories. What could be better than respecting and exploring our neighborhood?”

Highgate acquired The Ambassador in 2014. The property closed April 1, 2022, and construction started that day. It reopened Oct. 1.

Highgate officials said there already is a Romer Hell’s Kitchen in New York City. Waikiki, where the company is well-established, was the right place for the second and third Romer hotels.

After a $44 million gut and rebuild, Sanders said, Highgate also will open Romer Waikiki House, the first adults-only resort on Oahu. The 179-room hotel, which was formerly the Pearl Waikiki, will feature a new Japanese izakaya bar and restaurant.

The 368-room Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador includes a renovated pool, and dining and entertainment at the Waikiki Swim &Social Club is coming soon. Rooms vary in size and number of beds, and include large two-bedroom suites with wraparound lanais.

Pacific Asia Design Group was hired to redo the hotel’s exterior, with 1960s retro interiors by Vanrooy.

Romer Waikiki General Manager Matthew McGuigan said, “We want the experience to begin at the drive. We want the vacation to begin immediately.”

For example, one of the first sights that guests will see as they pull up to the indoor-outdoor lobby is a custom lava rock wall. There’s also a courtyard where guests can hang out or play board games or borrow a book from the library.

On the high-tech side, guests can take a QR-code guided art tour through the hotel, which features local artists including J.D. Nalamakuikapo Ahsing, Kamran Samimi, Brennan Alexa and Kris Goto. Hotel room key cards double as a “key to the neighborhood via curated maps, programming and happenings,” according to Highgate.

Room rates in October started at $179 with a kamaaina deal of 25% off the room rate, plus no resort fee and free parking.