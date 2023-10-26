Highgate hotels opens renovated Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Oct. 26, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador reopened Oct. 1 after a multimillion-dollar renovation and rebranding. General Manager Matthew McGuigan stands in the renovated reception area.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador reopened Oct. 1 after a multimillion-dollar renovation and rebranding.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree