Kokua Line: Will city clear homeless people from Makiki Stream?
- By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Oct. 26, 2023
COURTESY PHOTO
This “before” photo, supplied by a reader, shows Makiki Stream near South King Street and Kalakaua Avenue in mid-October, before the city cleared debris Saturday.
CRAIG KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
This “after” photo, shot Sunday, shows that debris has been removed, but overgrown vegetation remains, as does a homeless encampment on the sidewalk above the stream.
