Kokua Line: Will city clear homeless people from Makiki Stream?

An ongoing problem with homeless campers along Makiki Stream near South King Street and Kalakaua Avenue and downstream near Philip and Punahou streets has prompted questions and complaints from readers, some received before the city cleared debris from the stream Saturday and others received afterward, because of what was left behind. We emailed Ian Scheuring, a spokesperson for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, about this situation, as well as questions from readers concerned about homeless camps elsewhere on Oahu. Here are his responses:

Question: Homeless people climb down stolen ladders to the Makiki Stream from the corner of King Street and Kalakaua Avenue and wade down the stream toward Philip Street. They are “camping” along the Makiki Stream wall behind homes and businesses on Punahou Street. Some are living in the stream, in the box culvert or along the drier side. They leave all sorts of stuff in the stream. Plus, the stream is overgrown with weeds and other vegetation. All this creates health and safety issues, including the possibility of severe flooding (as occurred in 2006) if stream drainage is blocked during heavy rains. The city cleared rubbish and vegetation before Hurricane Dora in early August, but by mid-October it was bad again. What is the city doing about this?

Answer: A crew from Honolulu’s Department of Facility Maintenance cleared some debris from the stream Saturday and different crews will return this Saturday (Oct. 28) to clear overgrown vegetation and remove debris left by people.

Q: Why did the city remove the human-caused debris in the stream Saturday, but not the homeless encampment directly above the stream, by the bus stop? Isn’t that where the junk in the stream is coming from?

A: “The crew that responded to remove debris from the stream on Oct. 21, 2023, was DFM’s stream- cleaning crew, which is different from the crew that typically conducts Stored Property Ordinance enforcement. The stream-cleaning crew is not trained to address homeless encampments and did not have Honolulu Police Department support available in case of any confrontation — they were simply there to do the best they could at clearing the stream under the circumstances. SPO enforcement of the nearby bus stop area had been recently performed (on Oct. 19, pursuant to a complaint), but the encampment returned soon thereafter. The trash in the stream also appears to be coming from the box culvert, where there may be more encampments. On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, DFM’s SPO team — with HPD assistance — will be performing enforcement of the area, to include the area within the stream and City culvert.”

Q: Why did the city leave the ladder down to the stream when they cleaned up debris Saturday? That’s how people who are living there reach the stream.

A: “The DFM stream- cleaning crew left the ladder where it was to avoid confrontation with the individuals who were in the box culvert while the crew removed the trash from the stream and box culvert area. Again, the DFM stream-cleaning crew is a different group than typically conducts SPO enforcement, is not trained to address homeless situations, and did not have police support while they were cleaning the stream area.”

Q: What is the city’s long-term plan for keeping this area clear? Both within the stream and up top, where the homeless tents are?

A: “The city works with our service providers to conduct outreach to the community living in the Makiki Stream area, who they routinely visit … to offer services and shelter placement. It is important to note that these services are voluntary, so service providers regularly reach out so that we can connect with someone when they are receptive and ready to make a significant lifestyle change.”

Readers from other parts of the island also are complaining about homeless encampments or disruptive individuals living on the streets. Here are their questions, along with Scheuring’s responses:

Q: Has the city stopped enforcing SNO/SPO?

A: “No, the city continues to enforce the SNO/SPO laws pursuant to complaints from the public.”

The enforcement schedule, posted at 808ne.ws/SNOSPO, is updated 24 hours in advance of enforcement activity. Honolulu’s sidewalk nuisance and stored property ordinances are commonly known as SNO/SPO.

Q: Who can we call to report a homeless encampment that endangers the health and safety of the neighborhood?

A: “Reports can be made to Department of Customer Services at 808-768-4381, via the Honolulu 311 app, or via email to dfmroads@ honolulu.gov.”

Q: What happens once we report it?

A: “For SPO/SNO enforcement on city streets, DFM’s Stored Property Branch coordinates with HPD. For Parks and Recreation property, the district manager would contact HPD and the Stored Property Branch to coordinate enforcement action.”

Complaints routed through the Department of Customer Services are tracked to make sure the responsible agency has responded in a timely fashion.

Q: Who do we call to get the city to clear a homeless camp? People are openly doing drugs, selling drugs, having sex in full view, it’s really bad. Are we supposed to just live with this?

A: “For illegal activity, including drug dealing or using, please call 911 and report the illegal activity to HPD.”

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that the first answer was a direct quotation from a city spokesperson; it was a paraphrase.