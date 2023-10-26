New plaque unveiled at Kapaemahu stones

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kumu Charlani Kalama conducted a blessing Tuesday during the unveiling of a new plaque to help people learn about the stones of Kapaemahu, a unique cultural monument to healing and inclusion located in the heart of Waikiki.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu circled the monument with a lei. The Kapaemahu stones honor four mahu (someone of dual male and female spirit) healers named Kapaemahu (the leader of the group), Kapuni, Kinohi and Kahaloa.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The new plaque adorned with maile lei on Tuesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, left, Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer, curator, during a blessing Tuesday at the Kapaemahu stones.