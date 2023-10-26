comscore New plaque unveiled at Kapaemahu stones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New plaque unveiled at Kapaemahu stones

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 26, 2023
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Charlani Kalama conducted a blessing Tuesday during the unveiling of a new plaque to help people learn about the stones of Kapaemahu, a unique cultural monument to healing and inclusion located in the heart of Waikiki.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu circled the monument with a lei. The Kapaemahu stones honor four mahu (someone of dual male and female spirit) healers named Kapaemahu (the leader of the group), Kapuni, Kinohi and Kahaloa.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The new plaque adorned with maile lei on Tuesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, left, Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer, curator, during a blessing Tuesday at the Kapaemahu stones.

The two stones date back more than 500 years, and they were placed there in honor of four healers from Tahiti who made significant impacts throughout the Hawaiian Islands with their practice. Read more

