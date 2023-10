Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Focus Jonglikit shot an even-par 72 on Wednesday to finish tied for 15th at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course. Read more

Hawaii’s Focus Jonglikit shot an even-par 72 on Wednesday to finish tied for 15th at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course.

Jonglikit, who started the round tied for fourth, finished at 216. Baylor’s Rosie Belsham and Cal State Fullerton’s Davina Xanh shared medalist honors at 209.

The Rainbow Wahine shot a 292 and finished ninth at 884. Baylor won the 16-team event at 844.

HPU’s Landt ties for second at Waikoloa

Hawaii Pacific’s Lily Landt finished at 2-over-par 142 to finished tied for second Tuesday in the women’s division of the Hawaii Pacific Sharks Shootout at Waikoloa Resort Beach and Lakes courses.

Landt shot 73 and 69 to finish tied with Northwest Nazarene’s Elle McCord. Cal State San Marcos’ Madison Murr won with a 137.

Hawaii Hilo’s top finisher was Tia Kualii, who finished tied for 15th at 148.

The Sharks finished seventh at 600 and Hilo tied for 11th at 606. Cal State San Marcos won the 18-team event at 578.