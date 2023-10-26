comscore Prep preview: Saint Louis hopes to keep season alive; OIA playoff showdowns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep preview: Saint Louis hopes to keep season alive; OIA playoff showdowns

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 26, 2023
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / OCT. 13 Quarterback Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole’s ability to make plays in the passing game and the open field has taken Saint Louis’ offense to another level.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / OCT. 13

    Quarterback Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole’s ability to make plays in the passing game and the open field has taken Saint Louis’ offense to another level.

In more than five decades of coaching, Ron Lee has coached from the highest level of high school football, to the college ranks, to Division II prep football, and back to Kalaepohaku. Read more

Previous Story
State Open Division title game to be at UH’s Ching Complex
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 26, 2023

Scroll Up