Congratulations to the GOP for finally selecting a speaker of the House (“Mike Johnson, staunch conservative from Louisiana, elected House speaker,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 26).

After ejecting the duly elected speaker, then selecting replacement nominees, some of whom could not muster enough support to get elected, and others dropping out after threats and intimidation to themselves and family members, the GOP scrapes the bottom of the barrel to come up with a winner.

If the newly elected speaker is such a top choice, why did it take so long to nominate and elect him?

Carol Schmus

Mililani

