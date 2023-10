Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing new in the Middle East. Hate, retaliate. Hate, retaliate. Israel has typically killed 13 Palestinians for each Israeli killed. Read more

So we can expect around 17,500 of them this time before “peace” is declared.

It won’t get better.

Dan Carpenter

Waianae

