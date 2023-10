Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The National Guard has evolved.

It’s time to recognize its transformation from strategic part-time reserve to operational full-time force. The Guard’s contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent Maui wildfires highlight its essential role in safeguarding the aina. In fairness, we must start developing means and opportunities to allow Guardsmen to reach a 20-year active-duty retirement as readily and easily as their counterparts.

Reforming career status rules, based on mission requirements, to enable Guardsmen to reach the 20-year active- duty retirement threshold is about equality. This change is needed for the National Guard’s operational readiness, ensuring parity with sister forces.

The Guard’s dedicated professionals, always ready to respond at a moment’s notice, deserve equal rights and privileges.

Recognizing their tireless commitment is not just a call for change but a testament to the sacrifices made by citizen soldiers. Let’s invest in the Guard’s proven value and unwavering reliability. It’s long overdue.

James Faumuina

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter