Letter: Motorcyclists pose danger on roadways

I am appalled at the number of motorcycle accidents resulting in death or injury.

I am appalled at the number of motorcycle accidents resulting in death or injury. I propose prohibiting motorcycle riders from using the freeway, especially at night. As a driver, I often lose sight of a motorcycle rider on the side or in the back of my car. The speed limits encourage car drivers and motorcycle riders to speed at a reckless pace.

Please, I plead to car drivers to be aware of the motorcycle riders on the road. Motorcycle riders, please slow down, don’t drive recklessly. The life you save may be your own.

Francis Shiroma

Nuuanu

