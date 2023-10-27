comscore Bill seeks to separate data on Asian, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bill seeks to separate data on Asian, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center announced the reintroduction of the All Students Count Act in a Zoom news conference Thursday morning. Read more

