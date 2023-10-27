comscore Contractor provides update to Skyline’s ‘airport’ segment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Contractor provides update to Skyline’s ‘airport’ segment

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 28 Lelepaua station will provide service to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The rail line from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street is shown 90% complete. The contractor expects this segment to be completed by 2024.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Work on the rail line from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street was 90% complete as of March 28. Tracks lead to the Lelepaua station at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The joint venture company with an $875 million contract to build the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s elevated rail and stations from areas east of Halawa to Kalihi detailed its ongoing efforts this week. Read more

