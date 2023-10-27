comscore Kokua Line: Why are parts of H-1 freeway closed at night? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why are parts of H-1 freeway closed at night?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

Question: Why is a portion of the H-1 westbound closed at night, and how long will it be like this? Read more

Previous Story
Waikiki Shell slated for renovations

Scroll Up