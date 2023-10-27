Kokua Line: Why are parts of H-1 freeway closed at night?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Why is a portion of the H-1 westbound closed at night, and how long will it be like this? Coming from Aina Haina on Wednesday night, we were not prepared for the heavy traffic, missed one of the detour signs and ended up being embarrassingly late to pick up a friend. We work 9 to 5 and usually aren’t town-bound at night.

Answer: Closures of stretches of the H-1 freeway westbound have been occurring nightly since early October, from 8:30 p.m to 4:30 a.m., except on Friday and Saturday nights and holidays, according to the state Department of Transportation. The all-lane closures are for the H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project; not even first responders such as firetrucks and ambulances are let through the work zone.

The full scope of the project is from the Kapiolani Interchange to the Miller Street Pedestrian Overpass, but the closures occur along shorter stretches as the repaving proceeds in phases.

This week the nighttime roadwork has closed H-1 westbound from the Kapiolani Interchange to the University Avenue Interchange. The detour has westbound motorists exiting at the Kapiolani Boulevard offramp, turning right onto University Avenue and following the detour signs to loop right and reenter H-1 westbound via the University onramp.

Next week the work is expected to shift to Phase 2-B, which will modify the detour. During Phase 2-B all westbound H-1 lanes from the University Avenue Interchange to the Alexander Street onramp will be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., except on Friday and Saturday nights and state holidays. During Phase 2-B the detour will have westbound motorists exit at University Avenue and turn left on Metcalf Street, right on Wilder Avenue and left on Alexander Street to reenter H-1 westbound, according to a detour map posted on the DOT website. The Wilder Avenue Frontage Road will remain open. The University onramps westbound will be closed.

All roadwork is weather-permitting. Phase 2-B is expected to last about 30 days. The estimated completion date for the overall repaving project is March, according to the DOT.

Mortgage Assistance Event

Maui homeowners and business owners affected by the wildfires can meet with representatives of financial and mortgage companies in Lahaina today and Saturday at an event organized by a division of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Drive. “The purpose of the Mortgage Assistance Event is to provide an opportunity for borrowers to receive in-person assistance and discuss all available options with their financial institutions or mortgage serv­icers. Community and federal housing counselors and organizations will also be accessible to provide further guidance on other options for homeowners,” before a 90-day forbearance period expires in December, according to a news release from the department.

Participants scheduled to attend include Chase, Wells Fargo, First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii, American Savings Bank, Central Pacific Bank, Territorial Savings Bank, Finance Factors, Mr. Cooper, PennyMac, LoanCare, Hawaii Community Lending, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Hale Mahaolu (today only), Hawaiian Community Assets, the Hawaii HomeOwnership Center, the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii, Operation Hope, Project Porchlight (virtual only), Island Insurance Cos. (Saturday only) and Zephyr Insurance (today only), the news release said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.