Lahaina fire debris burial site proposed in West Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahaina fire debris burial site proposed in West Maui

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

    Maui County Council members on Thursday addressed questions about disaster and relief efforts on the Garden Island following the Aug. 8 wildfire that tore through Lahaina.

    A new landfill in West Maui is being considered for a disposal site for debris from the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed 2,200 buildings in Lahaina. Above, a smokestack stood among the ruins last week along Lahainaluna Road.

    Burned-out vehicles destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire are seen at ADP Towing in Lahaina last week.

A memorial for fire victims could also be part of what is developed on the site, recognizing that ash might contain some elements of human remains from the Aug. 8 wildfire, which killed at least 99 people. Read more

