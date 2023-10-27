Hawaii soccer team drops regular-season finale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii women's soccer team ended the regular season on a down note with a 4-2 loss to Long Beach State on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (5-7-3, 4-5-1) will be the No. 6 seed and play at No. 3 seed Cal Poly in the first round of the Big West tournament at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Amber Gilbert scored at 62:25 off an assist from Brynn Mitchell and Mia Foster converted a penalty kick at 65:38 for Hawaii, which trailed Long Beach State 4-0.

Cherrie Cox (17:04, PK; 48:52), Kassandra Ceja (28:51, PK) and Sara Ybarra (35:04) scored for the 49ers (10-6-3, 5-3-2).

UH men’s golfers in sixth at Kaanapali

The Hawaii men’s golf team is sixth after shooting an 11-under-par 273 in Thursday’s first round of the Kaanapali Collegiate Classic at Kaanapali Golf Course.

The Rainbow Warriors are 11 strokes behind leader Liberty in the 20-team event.

Hawaii’s top golfer is Garrett Takeuchi, who is tied for 14th at 4-under 67. He is four strokes behind leader Robbie Higgins of North Florida.

Chaminade volleyball team wins in 4 sets

Greta Corti finished with 25 kills and Leilani Ama had 49 assists and 18 digs as the No. 15 Chaminade volleyball team beat Concordia Irvine 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 on Thursday in Irvine, Calif.

Sophie Schilling had 15 kills and Mahala Ka’apuni added 13 for the Silverswords (23-2, 11-2, PacWest).

Kirra Schulz had 10 kills for the Golden Eagles (10-10, 6-6).