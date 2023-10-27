Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii soccer team drops regular-season finale By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:48 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii women’s soccer team ended the regular season on a down note with a 4-2 loss to Long Beach State on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii women’s soccer team ended the regular season on a down note with a 4-2 loss to Long Beach State on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine (5-7-3, 4-5-1) will be the No. 6 seed and play at No. 3 seed Cal Poly in the first round of the Big West tournament at 11 a.m. Sunday. Amber Gilbert scored at 62:25 off an assist from Brynn Mitchell and Mia Foster converted a penalty kick at 65:38 for Hawaii, which trailed Long Beach State 4-0. Cherrie Cox (17:04, PK; 48:52), Kassandra Ceja (28:51, PK) and Sara Ybarra (35:04) scored for the 49ers (10-6-3, 5-3-2). UH men’s golfers in sixth at Kaanapali The Hawaii men’s golf team is sixth after shooting an 11-under-par 273 in Thursday’s first round of the Kaanapali Collegiate Classic at Kaanapali Golf Course. The Rainbow Warriors are 11 strokes behind leader Liberty in the 20-team event. Hawaii’s top golfer is Garrett Takeuchi, who is tied for 14th at 4-under 67. He is four strokes behind leader Robbie Higgins of North Florida. Chaminade volleyball team wins in 4 sets Greta Corti finished with 25 kills and Leilani Ama had 49 assists and 18 digs as the No. 15 Chaminade volleyball team beat Concordia Irvine 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 on Thursday in Irvine, Calif. Sophie Schilling had 15 kills and Mahala Ka’apuni added 13 for the Silverswords (23-2, 11-2, PacWest). Kirra Schulz had 10 kills for the Golden Eagles (10-10, 6-6). Previous Story Scoreboard - Oct. 26, 2023 Next Story Television and radio - Oct. 27, 2023