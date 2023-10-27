comscore Hawaii soccer team drops regular-season finale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii soccer team drops regular-season finale

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

The Hawaii women’s soccer team ended the regular season on a down note with a 4-2 loss to Long Beach State on Thursday in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

