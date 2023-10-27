Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 27, 2023 Today Updated 12:11 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY FOOTBALL ILH: Saint Louis I-AA vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Punahou I-AA, 7:30 p.m. Games at Radford. OIA Division I Tournament: semifinals, Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division II Tournament: semifinals, Roosevelt at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m. GOLF College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, second round, 8:30 a.m. at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course. College men and women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, first round, 7:30 a.m. at Hapuna Golf Course. WATER POLO ILH Boys Varsity I: Tournament. Third place, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Final, Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani. SATURDAY CHEERLEADING OIA East: 10 a.m. at Radford. CROSS COUNTRY OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. FOOTBALL Mountain West: San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou, 3 p.m. OIA Open Division Tournament: Semifinals, Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II Tournament: Semifinals, Kaimuki at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m. GOLF College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, final round, 8:30 a.m. at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course. College men and women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, final round, 7:30 a.m. at Hapuna Golf Course. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity II girls: Tournament, Fourth State Berth Final, Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m. BOWLING ILH Boys Varsity Team Champions Division I: Kamehameha Division II: Hawaii Baptist Gold medal: 1 Shane Derego (KS). Silver medal: Evan Tamashiro (HBA). Bronze medals: Kaz Yamada (MPI), Triton Keohokapu (KS), Eddy Vallesteros (HBA), Kobe Chan (HBA), Laine Shimokawa (Iol), Kameron Fujioka (HBA). Girls Varsity Team Champions Division I: Kamehameha Division II: Hanalani Gold medal: Haydyn Ideue (KS). Silver medal: Mariah Antoque (KS). Bronze medals: Mia Patton (Iol), Caitlyn Chang (MPI), Taelor Maganis (Han), Taylor Akau (KS), Analise Mae Bishop (Iol). Boys JV Champion: Hawaii Baptist-Black Gold medal: Ken Shimokawa (HBA). Silver medal: James Park (KS). Bronze medal: Jaden Cadoy (KS), Richard Tom (Mary), Shysen Dano (KS), Kula’i Schuman (StL), Kyler Kiyabu (HBA). Girls JV Champion: ‘Iolani-Black Gold medal: Tara Gojo (MPI). Silver medal: Eunique Heaukulani (KS). Bronze medal: Kaylie Bernhardt (Iol), Aulani Sibayan (KS), Bri-Ela Nakagawa (Pun-Blue), Rylee Elizaga (MPI). VOLLEYBALL ILH Girls Varsity I Tournament Final Thursday At Kamehameha Kamehameha def. Punahou 19-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 OIA Girls Division I Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday At Moanalua Kapolei def. Kalani 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 At Mililani Roosevelt def. Kalaheo 28-26, 25-18, 25-21 Girls Division II Tournament Semifinals Thursday At Kailua Waialua def. Castle 26-24, 25-18, 25-20 BIIF Girls Division I Tournament Semifinals Thursday Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-11, 25-5, 25-19. Girls Division II Tournament Semifinals Thursday Hawaii Prep def. Konawaena 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 Previous Story Television and radio - Oct. 27, 2023