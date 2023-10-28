Man, 39, fatally shot after argument in Kakaako

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Kakaako late Friday night and Honolulu police are searching for the suspected shooter.

A police report said that at about 11:13 p.m., officers and Honolulu Emergency Services personnel responded to a report of a gunshot victim.

EMS said paramedics responded to 100-199 Ohe St., which is near Kakaako Waterfront Park, and treated the victim with “advanced life support.”

EMS said the victim was taken in critical condition to a trauma hospital but police said he was pronounced dead at 11:41 p.m. at the hospital.

Police said the initial investigation found that an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect fled in a black truck immediately after the shooting, police said.

Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation and no arrest had been made as of early this morning.