Letter: Military should donate unused structures

Anyone taking Nimitz offramp westbound to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will pass a military storage area with trucks and wooden houses sitting there, apparently unused.

What a super find it would be for the people of Maui to get these houses, that have been sitting there for more than 10 years. I hope the authorities on Maui will get the military to donate the wooden homes to help the poor people of Maui who have suffered so much.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

