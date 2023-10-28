comscore 16-year-old boy indicted for murder in Makaha shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

16-year-old boy indicted for murder in Makaha shooting

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

Branston Scott Anthony K. Medeiros entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday before District Judge Melanie May in connection with the death of Miguel Agoo Jr. in the parking lot at Makaha Beach. Read more

