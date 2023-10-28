comscore Residential waste center now open in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Residential waste center now open in Kapolei

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  Ewa Beach residents Bill Paith, left, and daughter-in-law Samie-Jo Ongory, top, tossed refuse into a dumpster Friday following a news conference announcing the grand opening of the Kapolei Convenience Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ewa Beach residents Bill Paith, left, and daughter-in-law Samie-Jo Ongory, top, tossed refuse into a dumpster Friday following a news conference announcing the grand opening of the Kapolei Convenience Center.

  Samie-Jo Ongory of Ewa Beach tossed refuse into a dumpster.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Samie-Jo Ongory of Ewa Beach tossed refuse into a dumpster.

  A small group of people Friday toured the new Kapolei Convenience Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A small group of people Friday toured the new Kapolei Convenience Center.

  Roger Babcock Jr. spoke during the press conference to open the Kapolei Convenience Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Roger Babcock Jr. spoke during the press conference to open the Kapolei Convenience Center.

For the first time in over 30 years, Honolulu says it’s added a more convenient, efficient way for Oahu residents to responsibly dispose of their household rubbish. Read more

