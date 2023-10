Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Quarterback AJ Tuifua threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns and junior Sylas Alaimalo rushed for 159 yards and scored twice in the first quarter to help the Monarchs (7-3, 5-1) force a playoff against ‘Iolani for the ILH Division I title.

Damien will play the Raiders on Friday at Farrington at 6:30 p.m. for a berth in the Division I state tournament. The Monarchs last qualified for the state tournament in 2017, when they lost to Hilo in the Division I state final.

Ian Sera led the Monarchs in receiving yards with 103 on six catches and was one of four Damien players to catch a touchdown pass.

Damien led 41-0 at halftime.

Kuhio Hoohuli returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for Damien’s final score.

Seth Miller rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Colten Amai-Nakagawa threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack (4-2, 3-2 ILH Division II) to their fourth straight win.

Amai-Nakagawa threw TD passes of 2 and 23 yards to Avari Zion-Branch. Pac-Five advances to play in the Division II state tournament as the lone representative from the ILH.

Damien 58, Saint Louis I-AA 14

at Radford

Damien (7-3, 5-1) 27 14 7 10 — 58

StL II (5-4, 4-3) 0 0 14 0 — 14

DMS—Sylas Alaimalo 61 run (Samuel Kawakami kick)

DMS—Alaimalo 23 run (kick failed)

DMS—Dayton Savea 15 pass from AJ Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

DMS—Ian Sera 23 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

DMS—Nalu Chinen-Zablan 34 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

DMS—Jordan DeCenzo 5 pass from Tuifua (Kawakami kick)

STL—Haa Lemamea-Oto 34 pass from Pryde-Zen Collins (Keolu Markle-Kane kick)

STL—Javen Royce Ruiz 26 run (Markle-Kane kick)

DMS—Wyatt Ho-Williams 1 run (Kawakami kick)

DMS—FG Kawakami 22

DMS—Kuhio Hoohuli 17 interception return (Kawakami kick)

RUSHING—Damien: Alaimalo 14-159, Chinen-Zablan 1-15, Tryten Vicari 2-10, Matthew Ishihara 2-7, Tuifua 1-0, Aiden Kahele 3-(minus 4). Saint Louis: Ruiz 10-49, Collins 11-34, Christian Stevens 1-12, Kamrin Sanborn-Newo 1-3, Team 1-(minus 13).

PASSING—Damien: Tuifua 14-19-0-226, Kaeo Bush 3-8-2-76. Saint Louis: Collins 18-41-3-248, Stevens 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING—Damien: Sera 6-103, Kameron Castillo 3-76, Chinen-Zablan 3-48, Savea 2-39, Alaimalo 2-31, DeCenzo 1-5. Saint Louis: Braylon Lee 5-83, Lemamea-Oto 3-53, Exodus Brown 3-49, Ruiz 2-26, Brody Abellanida 3-23, Nephi Sampaio-Grace 2-14.

Pac-Five 28, Punahou I-AA 3

at Radford

Punahou (0-7, 0-7) 0 3 0 0 — 3

Pac-Five (4-2, 3-2) 7 0 7 14 — 28

P5—Seth Miller 2 run (Evan Derauf kick)

PUN—FG Kyle Hu 40

P5—Avari Zion-Branch 2 pass from Colten Amai-Nakagawa (Derauf kick)

P5—Zion-Branch 23 pass from Amai-Nakagawa (Derauf kick)

P5—Miller 1 run (Derauf kick)

RUSHING—Punahou: Aaron Johnson 21-99, Marcus Ane 6-13, Hu 1-5, Brady Lau 1-2, Neyo Simon 1-1. Pac-Five: Elijah Connell-Chavez 10-85, Miller 16-72, Ciara Barro 2-9, Kalen Donate 4-2, Sean Fujimoto 1-(minus 1), Amai-Nakagawa 2-(minus 11).

PASSING—Punahou: Ane 8-15-1-80, Cameron Yunker 1-3-1-9, Vaea Higgins 2-2-0-7. Pac-Five: Amai-Nakagawa 12-16-1-126.