Lilly’s interceptions help Farrington hold off Kailua

In a game where the defenses controlled most of the action, it seemed fitting that a defensive play helped Farrington finish off visiting Kailua 13-10 in Friday night’s OIA Division I semifinal at Edward “Skippa” Diaz Stadium.

Governors defensive back Leka Lilly intercepted two passes to lead a Governors defense that held Kailua to two scores. Lilly’s second interception came late in the fourth quarter as the Surfriders were driving for a potential game-winning or game-tying score. Lilly picked off Kailua quarterback Romeo Ortiz in the back-left corner of the end zone with 1:54 left to play.

“The defense really came through as a unit,” Lilly said. “Throughout the game, as we saw our offense being stopped, we just knew we had to step up as a whole unit. We knew what had to be done for us to win this game. But our offense stayed with it, they never gave up.”

Farrington advances into next week’s OIA Division I final against Waipahu. The Governors have also clinched a state-tournament berth for the first time since 2016, the same year Farrington played in its last OIA title game.

“We really worked hard for this since February. We were out here in the weight room and at practice. When we couldn’t be on the field, we were practicing at beaches and parks. We really knew that we could do this,” Lilly said. “We want to thank our coaches. They really believed in us and worked hard for us. I know they stay up late at night working on the game plan. I just really love this team.”

“Our defense did an amazing job tonight,” running back Sitani Mikaele said. “They kept putting us back on the field on offense and giving us a chance to make plays.”

Offensively, Farrington leaned on the ground game, led by Mikaele. He finished with a game-high 145 yards on 30 carries, along with both Governors touchdowns.

Ortiz struggled passing the ball, but made up for it on the ground with a team-best 94 yards on 11 carries. Ikaika Quidachay added 74 yards on 11 carries.

The only positive offensive momentum for the Surfriders came on the game’s first drive, with Quidachay providing a steadying force. Quidachay carried the ball three times for 35 yards to lead the Surfriders into the red zone, where Matthew Mashiba hit a 33-yard field goal for the game’s first points.

Neither offense could get much going, as Kailua and Farrington traded interceptions on the next two drives. Shaison Hosino-Marquez picked off Farrington QB MJ Moreno, then Lilly picked off Ortiz three plays later. The following two drives ended on punts.

Farrington turned its fortunes around in the second quarter. The Governors drove 80 yards on the first drive of the second. Mikaele capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. The 11-play drive drained half of the second-quarter clock.

The final three drives of the half ended on punts and the start of the third quarter was more of the same. After two punts to start the second half, Mikaele got the Governors back on the scoreboard with a 4-yard touchdown run to cap off a 10-play scoring drive.

Kailua answered with its only touchdown of the game when Ortiz broke through the defensive front seven and sprinted for a 34-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to a field goal.

The Surfriders had their chance to win or at least tie late in the game. Ortiz and Quidachay helped Kailua drive to the Farrington 31-yard line with just under two minutes left to play, but Ortiz’s pass into the end zone was picked off by Lilly.

—

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Kailua (5-5) 3 0 7 0 — 10

Farrington (6-2) 0 6 7 0 — 13

KAIL—FG Matthew Mashiba 33

FARR—Sitani Mikaele 3 run (kick failed)

FARR—Mikaele 4 run (Talamoa kick)

KAIL—Romeo Ortiz 34 run (Mashiba kick)

RUSHING—Kailua: Ortiz 11-94, Ikaika Quidachay 11-74, Kristian Yamamoto 4-6. Farrington: Mikaele 30-145, Ikaika Kuaana-Laono 6-23, Noah Spencer 3-18, MJ Moreno 2-9, Jacob Talamoa 1-3.

PASSING—Kailua: Ortiz 5-18-2-14. Farrington: Spencer 3-7-0-23, Moreno 1-4-1-2.