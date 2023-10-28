Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 28, 2023 Today Updated 10:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY CHEERLEADING OIA East: 10 a.m. at Radford. CROSS COUNTRY OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. FOOTBALL Mountain West: San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou, 3 p.m. OIA Open Division: Tournament, semifinals, Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Kaimuki at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m. GOLF College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, final round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course. College men and women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, final round, 7:30 a.m. at Hapuna Golf Course. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I girls: if necessary ILH, Varsity II girls: Tournament, Fourth State Berth Final, Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled WATER POLO ILH TOURNAMENT Varsity Boys Championship Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 7 Goal Scorers—MPI: Noayh Yang 3, Dylan Morris, Derek Hunsaker, Jordan Clifford, Kainoa Joseph. PUN: Porter Blair 4, Hayden Dikeman 3, Nick Davidson, Gabe Canevari, Skyler Tjapkes, Shota Eskin. Third Place Kamehameha 16, ‘Iolani 7 Goal Scorers—KS: Caleb Wright 4, Konnor Chang 3, Akahai Hudgens 3, Ezekial Fernandez 3, Kaej Kahana 2, David Wong. IOL: Isaiah Weeks 3, Reef Hangai 3, Jackson Iwata. Previous Story Television and radio - Oct. 28, 2023