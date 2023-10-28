Scoreboard – Oct. 28, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

CHEERLEADING

OIA East: 10 a.m. at Radford.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Tournament, semifinals, Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Kaimuki at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, final round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course.

College men and women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, final round, 7:30 a.m. at Hapuna Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I girls: if necessary

ILH, Varsity II girls: Tournament, Fourth State Berth Final, Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

WATER POLO

ILH TOURNAMENT

Varsity Boys Championship

Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 7

Goal Scorers—MPI: Noayh Yang 3, Dylan Morris, Derek Hunsaker, Jordan Clifford, Kainoa Joseph. PUN: Porter Blair 4, Hayden Dikeman 3, Nick Davidson, Gabe Canevari, Skyler Tjapkes, Shota Eskin.

Third Place

Kamehameha 16, ‘Iolani 7

Goal Scorers—KS: Caleb Wright 4, Konnor Chang 3, Akahai Hudgens 3, Ezekial Fernandez 3, Kaej Kahana 2, David Wong. IOL: Isaiah Weeks 3, Reef Hangai 3, Jackson Iwata.