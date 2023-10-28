San Jose State hands Hawaii its first home shutout in 25 years

Hawaii’s homecoming game against San Jose State on Saturday quickly turned into a party of one.

Former UH and Saint Louis School quarterback Chevan Cordeiro played in his first game at Ching Complex since transferring at the end of the 2021 season. He threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 beat down of the Rainbow Warriors.

A crowd of 9,205, which included SJSU’s marching band, saw UH honor the 50-year anniversary of its 1973 team that went 9-2 and upset Washington 10-7 to open the season. That looked like an offensive explosion compared to Saturday night’s performance.

Hawaii was shut out in a game for the first time in a game since 2017 against Utah State and first time at home since SMU in 1998.

Hawaii didn’t reach the San Jose State 35-yard line until 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.

The game was over by then as the Spartans (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West) won their third straight game while handing Hawaii (2-7, 0-4) its fourth consecutive defeat.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager was sacked four times and held to 132 passing yards on 17-for-29 passing before junior Jake Farrell took over midway through the fourth quarter.

Kairee Robinson rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and the Spartans outgained UH 468 to 210 in total yards.

Hawaii will hit the road to play at Nevada next Saturday.

