Letter: 2-minute showers will conserve water

The Russian invasion of Ukraine last year has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and caused shortages in electricity, heat and water that have created harsh living conditions for Ukraine’s citizens. Read more

Due to water shortages, it was recommended that showers be limited to two minutes whenever water was available.

We are fortunate that such dire conditions don’t affect us here. But we can show our solidarity for Ukrainians and also conserve our precious water by limiting showers to two minutes.

Due to water shortages, water contamination and climate change, our water resources are becoming critical.

Michael Bornemann

Hawaii Kai

