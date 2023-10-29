Editorial | Letters Letter: 2-minute showers will conserve water Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Russian invasion of Ukraine last year has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and caused shortages in electricity, heat and water that have created harsh living conditions for Ukraine’s citizens. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Russian invasion of Ukraine last year has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and caused shortages in electricity, heat and water that have created harsh living conditions for Ukraine’s citizens. Due to water shortages, it was recommended that showers be limited to two minutes whenever water was available. We are fortunate that such dire conditions don’t affect us here. But we can show our solidarity for Ukrainians and also conserve our precious water by limiting showers to two minutes. Due to water shortages, water contamination and climate change, our water resources are becoming critical. Michael Bornemann Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: ‘O ka ‘ōlelo ka ‘ai ali‘i lani e ola ai