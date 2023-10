Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I, and maybe a lot of other Hawaii voters, have a question for our two Democratic U.S. representatives, Ed Case and Jill Tokuda.

Would you please explain why you and your fellow Democrats failed to support a moderate possible speaker sane enough to recognize that Joe Biden won the last presidential election? Admittedly that’s a low bar to set for a speaker, but it’s a bar not cleared by any of the other Republican choices.

It was obvious that no Democrat would be elected. Why didn’t the Democrats step up when they had an election affirmer available in U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer? Yes, the issue never made it to the House floor, but there was certainly opportunity for public assurances of Democratic support. Just five Republican representatives would have had to go along with the Democratic caucus, for the sake of sanity and the country, voting for the candidate their own Republican caucus had just selected.

Would that have been just too easy?

I sadly fear the country will pay heavily for that failure. So please tell us why we now have U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson second in line for the presidency.

Henry Bennett

Manoa

