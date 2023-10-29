comscore Letter: Green-card holders should get the vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Green-card holders should get the vote

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Let me get this straight. As a green card holder, I can do (and have done) the following: donate money to and fundraise on behalf of political candidates, canvass voters, make get-out-the- vote calls and design campaign mailers. Read more

Previous Story
Column: ‘O ka ‘ōlelo ka ‘ai ali‘i lani e ola ai

Scroll Up