Letter: Use Red Hill tanks for pumped hydro

Although the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility has turned into a disaster of sorts, it truly is an engineering marvel. It would be a waste should it remain idle until the end of time. Read more

I wonder if using it as a renewable energy source has been explored? Consider solar panels powering pumps that push water up to Red Hill; then, at night, let gravity allow the water to flow through turbines that convert this energy into electricity. The facility could essentially serve as a battery.

Pumped storage hydropower is not a new idea. There are currently 43 such pumped hydro plants in the U.S. today. The only controversy associated with these projects is the ecological impact on the lakes, rivers and reservoirs. No issue here and I think I know a place where we can get the water for free.

Mark Ida

Salt Lake

