This year marks the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to Hawaii and the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea. Read more

To honor those anniversaries, KBFD will be broadcasting a special documentary every Saturday at 6:30 p.m., starting next weekend through the end of the year. The documentaries cover several topics from early ­Korean immigrant life and the fight for Korean independence to Korean entertainment and food.

As the years pass, we feel the urgency to document these unique stories and produce programming for future generations before the stories are forgotten.

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 21

6:40 p.m. today

Yi Seong-gye’s repeated requests for withdrawal are denied. But Yi Seong-gye decides to withdraw anyway and return to the capital.

Episode 22

7:50 p.m. today

The king condemns Yi Seong-gye and his family, calling for them to be arrested. Yi Seong-gye and his army seize the palace.

“Escape of the Seven”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

Da Mi moves in with her birth mother, La Hui, leaving behind parents who’d give their lives for her. She starts a new life in a new home, new school and new friends.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Da Mi messes with the wrong kids at her new school. Da Mi, newly dubbed Pompom, faces rumors that claim she has a baby and is the victim of an incestuous relationship.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 105-106

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

When Kyung-su doesn’t show up to a blind date, Sook-jung comes down on Young-shin. Kyung-su defends Young-shin and threatens to leave Sook-jung.

Episodes 107-108

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Jong-kwon tells Kyung-su that he’ll give the company to Kyung-su regardless of his relationship with Sook-jung. Kyung-su shows Jong-kwon a photo of Young-shin’s mother. Everyone welcomes Young-shin back at Jong-kwon’s.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 87

7:50 p.m. Friday

Goguryeo and Houyan forces fight against each other. Eventually outnumbered, Goguryeo forces retreat. Murong Xi and Damdeok end up in a fierce battle. As Damdeok faces grave danger, Seol Ji is unable to come to his rescue.

Episode 88

7:50 p.m. Saturday

When his troops face a food shortage, Murong Xi turns into a tyrant and demands that the people give up their food. As the people face starvation, Ko Un gets concerned.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.