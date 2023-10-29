comscore Future of Halloween celebrations in doubt in Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Future of Halloween celebrations in doubt in Lahaina

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • COURTESY LAHAINATOWN ACTION COMMITTEE / 2019 Lahaina Halloween celebrations used to attract 25,000 to 30,000 people from all over the world with its family-friendly, daytime events and evening Front Street party.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 28 Above, Front Street after the wildfires.

There may be nothing ever again on the scale of the Halloween spectacle in Lahaina. Read more

