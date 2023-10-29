comscore Milestone reached in the reopening of burned areas in Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Milestone reached in the reopening of burned areas in Lahaina

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members from the Kahahane and Dizon families sifted through the rubble of their six-bedroom Mala home on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamana Ng found some sentimental items in the rubble, including a late family member’s watch, a jade ring, .22-caliber gun, a whale bone palaua passed down from his grandfather and a couple of bone carvings.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Noe Ahia, left, of Maui Medic Healers Hui comforted Paula Dizon Kahahane as she saw her mother’s burnt home in the Mala area of Lahaina for the first time Friday. The property was a beloved gathering place for family.

For the first time since a wildfire leveled most of Lahaina town nearly three months ago, members of the intertwined Kahahane and Dizon families reunited Friday with neighbors, fond memories and a departed relative inside their seaside Mala neighborhood that was reduced largely to ash. Read more

