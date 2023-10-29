Milestone reached in the reopening of burned areas in Lahaina
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:54 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members from the Kahahane and Dizon families sifted through the rubble of their six-bedroom Mala home on Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamana Ng found some sentimental items in the rubble, including a late family member’s watch, a jade ring, .22-caliber gun, a whale bone palaua passed down from his grandfather and a couple of bone carvings.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Noe Ahia, left, of Maui Medic Healers Hui comforted Paula Dizon Kahahane as she saw her mother’s burnt home in the Mala area of Lahaina for the first time Friday. The property was a beloved gathering place for family.