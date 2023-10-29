4 from UH soccer team named All-Big West

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four members of the Rainbow Wahine soccer team garnered postseason honors from the Big West on Saturday, led by forward Amber Gilbert on the All-Big West first team.

Gilbert, a sophomore, was named to the All-Freshman team last season and led the Rainbow Wahine with seven goals, third best in the conference. She becomes the 12th player to earn first-team honors since Hawaii joined the Big West in 2012.

Midfielder Eliza Ammendolia and defender Jacey Jicha were named to the second team, while midfielder Izzy Ayala earned All-Freshman team honors.

Hawaii finishes ninth at Kaanapali Classic

The Hawaii men’s golf team finished in ninth at the Kaanapali Collegiate Classic at Kaanapali Golf Course, ending at 16-under 836 in the three-day tournament on Saturday.

Blaze Akana was Hawaii’s top performer, ending at 5-under 208 after shooting an even-par 71 to finish in a tie for 30th. Garrett Takeuchi finished in a tie for 40th at 4-under 209.

Luke Kluver of Oklahoma was the individual winner, finishing at 18-under 195. Oklahoma and East Tennessee State finished as the co-champions at 42-under 810.

Local teams picked last in PacWest poll

Hawaii’s three women’s basketball teams in the PacWest were picked to finish at the bottom in the Pacific West Conference Coaches Preseason Poll, which was announced on Saturday.

Hawaii Pacific was picked in a tie for eighth with Academy of Art, with Hawaii Hilo at 10th and Chaminade in the cellar. Azusa Pacific was picked to win the PacWest for the third straight year, receiving 10 of 11 first place votes.