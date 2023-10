Punahou repeats in ILH

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ty McCutcheon threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Astin Hange, as No. 4 Punahou overwhelmed No. 5 Saint Louis 24-10 to capture the ILH Open Division championship.

Punahou completed the ILH season 4-0 (7-2 overall), claiming its second title in as many years. The Buffanblu sealed the lone Open state-tournament berth allotted to the ILH.

“It’s hard with opponents that are familiar with us as Saint Louis is. We know what the other does. It is quite a chess match,” Punahou coach Nate Kia said. “It’s just the grit that we showed. There’s some inconsistencies, a lot of emotion on senior night, but I’m just proud of the way we came out in the second half and finished the game.”

Hange finished with five catches for 137 yards against a stubborn Crusaders defense.

As expected, the rematch was a defensive struggle most of the afternoon. Punahou altered its defensive game plan, resulting in nine sacks. Three were by Ko‘o Kia, two by Kekai Burnett and two by Blayne Shiraki. It was a fairly low-risk, high-percentage blueprint executed by the Buffanblu.

“It was a little more surgical in terms of the pressure, a little more intentional. We were better prepared overall,” coach Kia said. “We did a good job of getting out of drives when we needed to. You’re going to lose some plays, win some plays, but at the end of the day, you want to get your defense off the field.”

Saint Louis quarterback Kauna‘oa Kamakawiwoole still managed to pass for 334 yards (32 for 52) and a TD. Titan Lacaden hauled in 13 of those completions for 74 hard-earned yards against tight coverage. Sophomore Jordan Nunuha had two spectacular deep catches and finished with nine receptions for 143 yards and a TD.

Saint Louis closed the season 4-5 overall (2-2 ILH).

“I feel bad for the guys. It was nice to play (Punahou) again. I give Punahou a lot of credit. They hung in there. They did their job, they go on,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said. “These guys learned a tough lesson. What we went through this season was rough. What they’ve learned, how they stuck together, practice hard every week. That’s all they can do.”

Punahou played without injured nose tackle Faiafua Ioane.

“We had young Joe Kipapa jump in there and fill the gap for him. It was a game-time decision, but we felt confident we could finish this game without Fua, and now he’ll be available for us for states,” coach Kia said.

Running back Ala‘i Williams played his second game since returning from injury. He finished with 37 yards on 13 carries.

Punahou led 14-0 at intermission and opened the lead to 24-7 on a remarkable 60-yard TD pass from McCutcheon to Hange, who hauled in a tipped pass near midfield and raced down the left sideline. Hange injured a knee while leaping into the end zone to avoid a tackle. He was down on the turf for five minutes before walking off the field.

Unlike their first matchup, a 42-28 comeback win by Punahou, the Buffanblu defense kept a wrap on Saint Louis’ explosive offense. The Crusaders’ five possessions in the first half: punt, punt, punt, punt, missed field-goal attempt.

The Buffanblu got on the board after a 46-yard punt return by Hange started their second series at the Saint Louis 17-yard line. McCutcheon lofted an 8-yard alley-oop pass to Zion White in the right corner of the end zone with 10:50 left in the second quarter.

Punahou had the edge in field position, starting the next drive at the Saint Louis 46-yard line. McCutcheon found Hange wide open down the right hash mark for a 44-yard gain, then fired a dart to Hange on the next play for a 1-yard touchdown. The home team led 14-0 with 7:16 remaining in the first half.

Punahou limited Saint Louis to 77 yards of total offense in the first half.

Saint Louis’ defense came up with what appeared to be a 90-yard fumble return for a TD after a sack by Noah Wily. Officials initially flagged the Crusaders for roughing the passer, but marked off just 5 yards for delay of game on what turned out to be an incomplete pass.

Carson Beard’s 39-yard field goal opened Punahou’s lead to 17-0.

The Crusaders got on the scoreboard on Kamakawiwoole’s 7-yard strike to Nunuha on fourth-and-goal with 5:31 to go in the third quarter.

On Punahou’s ensuing drive, Hange scored on the 60-yard tipped pass and catch.