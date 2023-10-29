comscore Tanuvasa inspires; Mililani beats Campbell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Tanuvasa inspires; Mililani beats Campbell

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Mililani honored a proven winner with a 55-37 victory over visiting Campbell in Saturday night’s OIA Open semifinal matchup at John Kauinana Stadium. Read more

