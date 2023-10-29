Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – October 29, 2023 Today Updated 9:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled MONDAY SOCCER PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field. PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls: Division I Tournament. Semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals at Pearl City: Leilehua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo, to follow. Soccer 2023 Big West Awards Offensive Player of the Year: Cherrie Cox, Long Beach State Midfielder of the Year: Leslie Fregoso, UC Davis Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Brown, Cal Poly Goalkeeper of the Year: Mia Ranson, CS Fullerton Freshman of the Year: Kaylee Noble, CS Fullerton Coach of the Year: Tracy Hamm All-Big West Teams All-Big West First Team Emma Brown, Jr., D, Cal Poly Cherrie Cox, So., F, Long Beach St Bella Cruz, So., MF, CS Fullerton Makayla Demelo, Jr., MF, Long Beach St Leslie Fregoso, Sr., MF, UC Davis Tati Fung, Jr., MF, UC Irvine Amber Gilbert, R-So., F, Hawaii Makenna McGill, Jr., F, CS Fullerton Alyssa Moore R-Jr., F, UC Irvine Maddy Perez, Jr., D, Long Beach St Mia Ranson, R-So., GK, CS Fullerton Kaylin Raibon, So., D, CS Fullerton Kiera Smeenge, Jr., D, UC Irvine All-Big West Second Team Eliza Ammendolia, Gr., MF, Hawaii Brooklyn Antonucci Fr., D, Long Beach St Lauren Helwig, Sr., MF, UC Santa Barbara Glo Hinojosa Gr., GK, UC Irvine Jacey Jicha, Jr., D, Hawaii Elysia Laramie R-Sr., F, Long Beach St Bella Mayo, Jr., D, UC Davis Katelyn Meyer Gr., D, UC San Diego Kate Reedy, Sr., F, Cal Poly Mackenzie Samuel, Jr., GK, Cal Poly Annika Smith Fr., F, Cal Poly Risa Yamada, R-Jr., MF, UC Davis Honorable Mention—F: Daphane Mendez (Jr; UC Riverside); Izabel Reyes (R-Jr., CSUN); Sam Tristan (Jr., UC Davis). MF: Gianna Creighton (Sr., UC Irvine); Spenser Gonzales (So; UC Riverside); Dome Rodriguez (Sr., CS Bakersfield). D: Penny Smith (Jr., CS Bakersfield); Camryn Penn (So., Cal Poly); Marieke ten Brink (R-So., UC Riverside). GK: Zora Standifer (Jr., Long Beach St) All-Freshman Team: Brooklyn Antonucci (Long Beach St); Izzy Ayala (Hawaii); Emily Caughey (UC Santa Barbara); Karize Madero (UC San Diego); Sophia Minnite (Cal Poly); Sophia Moness (Cal Poly); Kaylee Noble (CS Fullerton); Elise Picard (UC Davis); Annika Smith (Cal Poly); Kana Uchida (Long Beach St); Lavinia Vaipulu (UC Riverside) MLS Playoffs First Round Best of 3 x-if necessary Eastern Confernce Philadelphia 1, New England 0 Saturday Philadelphia 3, New England 1 Wednesday Philadelphis at New England, 1 p.m. x-Sunday, Nov. 12 New England at Philadelphia, 9 a.m. Orlando vs. Nashville Monday Nashville at Orlando, 1 p.m. Tuesday Orlando at Nashville, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Nov. 12 Nashville at Orlando, 11 a.m. Columbus vs. Atlanta Wednesday, Nov. 1 Atlanta at Columbus, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 Columbus at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Sunday, Nov. 12 Atlanta at Columbus, 1 p.m. Cincinnati vs. New York Today New York at Cincinnati, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 Cincinnati at New York, 1 p.m. x-Saturday, Nov. 11 New York at Cincinnati, 8 a.m. Western Confernce Los Angeles FC 1, Vancouver 0 Saturday Los Angeles FC 5, Vancouver 2 Sunday, Nov. 5 Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 1:30 p.m. x-Thursday, Nov. 9 Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m. Houston vs. Real Salt Lake Today Real Salt Lake at Houston, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 Houston at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m. x-Saturday, Nov. 11 Real Salt Lake at Houston, 10 a.m. Seattle vs. FC Dallas Monday FC Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 Seattle at FC Dallas, 3 p.m. x-Friday, Nov. 10 FC Dallas at Seattle, 4 p.m. St. Louis vs. Kansas City Today Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis, 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 St. Louis at Sporting Kansas City, 11 a.m. x-Saturday, Nov. 11 Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis, noon Cross Country 2023 OIA Cross Country Championships Saturday At Central Oahu Regional Park Varsity Girls 1, Kaitlyn Bitterman, Mililani, 20:20.24; 2, Amelie Loomis, Kalaheo, 20:32.40; 3, Madeline Grant, Moanalua, 20:47.53; 4, Ashlyn Jacobsen, Campbell, 20:47.97; 5, Eve Cody, Kalaheo, 20:51.58; 6, Jocelyn Thomas, Kaiser, 20:54.32; 7, Samantha Morinaga, Kalani, 21:10.84; 8, Rachel Hamasaki, Kaiser, 21:14.58; 9, Elysse Burgoyne, Waialua, 21:56.86 ; 10, Dejhalyn Lopez, Campbell, 22:15.03; 11, Devon Hall, Roosevelt, 22:28.54; 12, Millicent Nouchi, Kalani, 22:29.04; 13, Dahlia Monson, Kaiser, 22:31.87; 14, Remi Garberson, Kalaheo, 22:35.78; 15, Naiema Albritton, Moanalua, 22:35.98; 16, Ami Yamane, Kalani, 22:43.91; 17, Sophia Timoshchik, Mililani, 22:56.18; 18, Kealohilani Ramos, Moanalua, 22:57.14; 19, Camila Marquez Esca, Moanalua, 22:57.45; 20, Kelsea Cummings, Waialua, 23:08.46; 21, Aniva Bjorn, Mililani, 23:12.32; 22, Annabell Hunter, Moanalua, 23:21.39; 23, Courtney Ito, Kalani, 23:26.69; 24, Hana Sonoda, Kalani, 23:28.98; 25, Reese Distelzweig, Radford, 23:35.58; 26, Ainsley Tait, Campbell, 23:38.29; 27, Meilani Navarro, Campbell, 23:41.38; 28, Lily Curtis, Waialua, 23:42.00; 29, Precious Ponce, Farrington, 23:46.65; 30, Joie Low, Kalaheo, 23:47.10, 27; 31, Emersyn Knoeck, Kaiser, 23:47.40; 32, Jadyn Miller, Waialua, 23:51.63; 33, Catherine O’Connor, Moanalua, 23:58.75; 34, Ashley Won, Pearl City, 24:05.88; 35, Lucy Teramura, Kalaheo, 24:13.02; 36, Brylie Crawford, Radford, 24:24.63; 37, Camryn Smith, Radford, 24:32.24; 38, Sierra McElhannon, Campbell, 24:33.39; 39, Christine Czarnick, Waianae, 24:37.57; 40, Iliana Eslinger, Kailua, 24:43.55; 41, Kaili Bellisle, Radford, 24:51.17; 42, Danika McCall, Radford, 24:55.71; 43, Olivia Butterfly Ro, Roosevelt, 24:58.00; 44, Lauren Takemoto, Mililani, 24:58.26; 45, Ariana Cadina, Roosevelt, 25:03.92; 46, Sophia Geren, Castle, 25:04.19; 47, Madison Goslee, Kapolei, 25:10.60; 48, Malia Mierzws, Kailua, 25:12.37; 49, Brooke Weida, Campbell, 25:16.95; 50, Sammy Carmack, Kalaheo, 25:18.82 Varsity Boys 1, Yuta Cole, Kalani, 16:20.77; 2, Ari Smith, Campbell, 16:41.43; 3, Payton Mukkada, Mililani, 17:23.10; 4, Robbey Navarro, Mililani, 17:23.96; 5, Thomas Rosenbalm, Mililani, 17:41.11; 6, Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo, 17:44.26; 7, Rahieum Lee, Moanalua, 17:55.35; 8, Cooper Edward Johns, Radford, 17:59.90; 9, Joshua Doherty-Saps, Mililani, 18:01.26; 10, Dallin Kilton, Pearl City, 18:01.53; 11, Keahiokalani Ching, Leilehua, 18:04.90; 12, Weston Gussenhoven, Radford, 18:09.18; 13, William Howard, Mililani, 18:13.77; 14, Evan O’Connor, Moanalua, 18:18.27; 15, Matthew Kot, Kapolei, 18:18.57; 16, Benjamin Wiggett, Kailua, 18:28.19; 17, Andrew Batchelor, Radford, 18:28.58; 18, Jackson Marshall, Radford, 18:30.90; 19, Riley Herradura, Campbell, 18:34.75; 20, Mason Nuttall, Kalani, 18:36.66; 21, Tyler Grune, Kalani, 18:37.04; 22, Jaz Takamune, Roosevelt, 18:39.45; 23, Lucas Connaroe, Radford, 18:41.31; 24, Richard Trowbridge, Radford, 18:47.96; 25, Jayden Contreras, Moanalua, 18:52.45; 26, Russell Winters, Mililani, 18:56.07; 27, Gabriel Gonzales, Kalaheo, 18:56.67; 28, Derrick Jordan, Kapolei, 18:58.57; 29, Josiah Hall, Campbell, 19:00.70; 30, Kade Conger, Kalaheo, 19:03.80; 31, Dallin Reece, Kahuku, 19:04.80; 32, Kai Hunt, Kalaheo, 19:05.72; 33, Samuel Mancha, Campbell, 19:11.56; 34, Lucian Dolatre, Kaiser, 19:15.36; 35, Luke Anderson, Mililani, 19:22.83; 36, Marcus Li, Kalani, 19:26.34; 37, Kal-El McCall, Radford, 19:32.76; 38, Keone'ulaikala'ioew, Waipahu, 19:33.97; 39, Jacob Bishop, Kalani, 19:35.30; 40, Luke Chang, Kalaheo, 19:37.18; 41, Brennan Vande Kappe, Kalaheo, 19:43.98; 42, Seita Takinishi, Kalani, 19:44.92; 43, Sebastian Sarpi, Campbell, 19:45.28; 44, Caleb Colmenares, Pearl City, 19:48.26; 45, Bryan-Everett Perry, Roosevelt, 19:51.89; 46, Colin David Leister, Campbell, 19:53.80; 47, Reimer Wolf, Kalaheo, 19:57.44; 48, Laird Morriss, Kaimuki, 19:57.71; 49, Cedric Hirota, Pearl City, 19:59.10; 50, James Riddle, Leilehua, 19:59.79