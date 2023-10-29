Scoreboard – October 29, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

SOCCER

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls: Division I Tournament. Semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals at Pearl City: Leilehua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo, to follow.

Soccer

2023 Big West Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Cherrie Cox, Long Beach State

Midfielder of the Year: Leslie Fregoso, UC Davis

Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Brown, Cal Poly

Goalkeeper of the Year: Mia Ranson, CS Fullerton

Freshman of the Year: Kaylee Noble, CS Fullerton

Coach of the Year: Tracy Hamm

All-Big West Teams

All-Big West First Team

Emma Brown, Jr., D, Cal Poly

Cherrie Cox, So., F, Long Beach St

Bella Cruz, So., MF, CS Fullerton

Makayla Demelo, Jr., MF, Long Beach St

Leslie Fregoso, Sr., MF, UC Davis

Tati Fung, Jr., MF, UC Irvine

Amber Gilbert, R-So., F, Hawaii

Makenna McGill, Jr., F, CS Fullerton

Alyssa Moore R-Jr., F, UC Irvine

Maddy Perez, Jr., D, Long Beach St

Mia Ranson, R-So., GK, CS Fullerton

Kaylin Raibon, So., D, CS Fullerton

Kiera Smeenge, Jr., D, UC Irvine

All-Big West Second Team

Eliza Ammendolia, Gr., MF, Hawaii

Brooklyn Antonucci Fr., D, Long Beach St

Lauren Helwig, Sr., MF, UC Santa Barbara

Glo Hinojosa Gr., GK, UC Irvine

Jacey Jicha, Jr., D, Hawaii

Elysia Laramie R-Sr., F, Long Beach St

Bella Mayo, Jr., D, UC Davis

Katelyn Meyer Gr., D, UC San Diego

Kate Reedy, Sr., F, Cal Poly

Mackenzie Samuel, Jr., GK, Cal Poly

Annika Smith Fr., F, Cal Poly

Risa Yamada, R-Jr., MF, UC Davis

Honorable Mention—F: Daphane Mendez (Jr; UC Riverside); Izabel Reyes (R-Jr., CSUN); Sam Tristan (Jr., UC Davis). MF: Gianna Creighton (Sr., UC Irvine); Spenser Gonzales (So; UC Riverside); Dome Rodriguez (Sr., CS Bakersfield). D: Penny Smith (Jr., CS Bakersfield); Camryn Penn (So., Cal Poly); Marieke ten Brink (R-So., UC Riverside). GK: Zora Standifer (Jr., Long Beach St)

All-Freshman Team: Brooklyn Antonucci (Long Beach St); Izzy Ayala (Hawaii); Emily Caughey (UC Santa Barbara);

Karize Madero (UC San Diego); Sophia Minnite (Cal Poly); Sophia Moness (Cal Poly); Kaylee Noble (CS Fullerton);

Elise Picard (UC Davis); Annika Smith (Cal Poly); Kana Uchida (Long Beach St); Lavinia Vaipulu (UC Riverside)

MLS Playoffs

First Round

Best of 3

x-if necessary

Eastern Confernce

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Saturday

Philadelphia 3, New England 1

Wednesday

Philadelphis at New England, 1 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 12

New England at Philadelphia, 9 a.m.

Orlando vs. Nashville

Monday

Nashville at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Orlando at Nashville, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 12

Nashville at Orlando, 11 a.m.

Columbus vs. Atlanta

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Atlanta at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Columbus at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

x-Sunday, Nov. 12

Atlanta at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. New York

Today

New York at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Cincinnati at New York, 1 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 11

New York at Cincinnati, 8 a.m.

Western Confernce

Los Angeles FC 1, Vancouver 0

Saturday

Los Angeles FC 5, Vancouver 2

Sunday, Nov. 5

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 1:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Nov. 9

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Houston vs. Real Salt Lake

Today

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 6

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 11

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 10 a.m.

Seattle vs. FC Dallas

Monday

FC Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Seattle at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

x-Friday, Nov. 10

FC Dallas at Seattle, 4 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Kansas City

Today

Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

St. Louis at Sporting Kansas City, 11 a.m.

x-Saturday, Nov. 11

Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis, noon

Cross Country

2023 OIA Cross Country Championships

Saturday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Varsity Girls

1, Kaitlyn Bitterman, Mililani, 20:20.24; 2, Amelie Loomis, Kalaheo, 20:32.40; 3, Madeline Grant, Moanalua, 20:47.53; 4, Ashlyn Jacobsen, Campbell, 20:47.97; 5, Eve Cody, Kalaheo, 20:51.58; 6, Jocelyn Thomas, Kaiser, 20:54.32; 7, Samantha Morinaga, Kalani, 21:10.84; 8, Rachel Hamasaki, Kaiser, 21:14.58; 9, Elysse Burgoyne, Waialua, 21:56.86 ; 10, Dejhalyn Lopez, Campbell, 22:15.03; 11, Devon Hall, Roosevelt, 22:28.54; 12, Millicent Nouchi, Kalani, 22:29.04; 13, Dahlia Monson, Kaiser, 22:31.87; 14, Remi Garberson, Kalaheo, 22:35.78; 15, Naiema Albritton, Moanalua, 22:35.98; 16, Ami Yamane, Kalani, 22:43.91; 17, Sophia Timoshchik, Mililani, 22:56.18; 18, Kealohilani Ramos, Moanalua, 22:57.14; 19, Camila Marquez Esca, Moanalua, 22:57.45; 20, Kelsea Cummings, Waialua, 23:08.46; 21, Aniva Bjorn, Mililani, 23:12.32; 22, Annabell Hunter, Moanalua, 23:21.39; 23, Courtney Ito, Kalani, 23:26.69; 24, Hana Sonoda, Kalani, 23:28.98; 25, Reese Distelzweig, Radford, 23:35.58; 26, Ainsley Tait, Campbell, 23:38.29; 27, Meilani Navarro, Campbell, 23:41.38; 28, Lily Curtis, Waialua, 23:42.00; 29, Precious Ponce, Farrington, 23:46.65; 30, Joie Low, Kalaheo, 23:47.10, 27; 31, Emersyn Knoeck, Kaiser, 23:47.40; 32, Jadyn Miller, Waialua, 23:51.63; 33, Catherine O’Connor, Moanalua, 23:58.75; 34, Ashley Won, Pearl City, 24:05.88; 35, Lucy Teramura, Kalaheo, 24:13.02; 36, Brylie Crawford, Radford, 24:24.63; 37, Camryn Smith, Radford, 24:32.24; 38, Sierra McElhannon, Campbell, 24:33.39; 39, Christine Czarnick, Waianae, 24:37.57; 40, Iliana Eslinger, Kailua, 24:43.55; 41, Kaili Bellisle, Radford, 24:51.17; 42, Danika McCall, Radford, 24:55.71; 43, Olivia Butterfly Ro, Roosevelt, 24:58.00; 44, Lauren Takemoto, Mililani, 24:58.26; 45, Ariana Cadina, Roosevelt, 25:03.92; 46, Sophia Geren, Castle, 25:04.19; 47, Madison Goslee, Kapolei, 25:10.60; 48, Malia Mierzws, Kailua, 25:12.37; 49, Brooke Weida, Campbell, 25:16.95; 50, Sammy Carmack, Kalaheo, 25:18.82

Varsity Boys

1, Yuta Cole, Kalani, 16:20.77; 2, Ari Smith, Campbell, 16:41.43; 3, Payton Mukkada, Mililani, 17:23.10; 4, Robbey Navarro, Mililani, 17:23.96; 5, Thomas Rosenbalm, Mililani, 17:41.11; 6, Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo, 17:44.26; 7, Rahieum Lee, Moanalua, 17:55.35; 8, Cooper Edward Johns, Radford, 17:59.90; 9, Joshua Doherty-Saps, Mililani, 18:01.26; 10, Dallin Kilton, Pearl City, 18:01.53; 11, Keahiokalani Ching, Leilehua, 18:04.90; 12, Weston Gussenhoven, Radford, 18:09.18; 13, William Howard, Mililani, 18:13.77; 14, Evan O’Connor, Moanalua, 18:18.27; 15, Matthew Kot, Kapolei, 18:18.57; 16, Benjamin Wiggett, Kailua, 18:28.19; 17, Andrew Batchelor, Radford, 18:28.58; 18, Jackson Marshall, Radford, 18:30.90; 19, Riley Herradura, Campbell, 18:34.75; 20, Mason Nuttall, Kalani, 18:36.66; 21, Tyler Grune, Kalani, 18:37.04; 22, Jaz Takamune, Roosevelt, 18:39.45; 23, Lucas Connaroe, Radford, 18:41.31; 24, Richard Trowbridge, Radford, 18:47.96; 25, Jayden Contreras, Moanalua, 18:52.45; 26, Russell Winters, Mililani, 18:56.07; 27, Gabriel Gonzales, Kalaheo, 18:56.67; 28, Derrick Jordan, Kapolei, 18:58.57; 29, Josiah Hall, Campbell, 19:00.70; 30, Kade Conger, Kalaheo, 19:03.80; 31, Dallin Reece, Kahuku, 19:04.80; 32, Kai Hunt, Kalaheo, 19:05.72; 33, Samuel Mancha, Campbell, 19:11.56; 34, Lucian Dolatre, Kaiser, 19:15.36; 35, Luke Anderson, Mililani, 19:22.83; 36, Marcus Li, Kalani, 19:26.34; 37, Kal-El McCall, Radford, 19:32.76; 38, Keone’ulaikala’ioew, Waipahu, 19:33.97; 39, Jacob Bishop, Kalani, 19:35.30; 40, Luke Chang, Kalaheo, 19:37.18; 41, Brennan Vande Kappe, Kalaheo, 19:43.98; 42, Seita Takinishi, Kalani, 19:44.92; 43, Sebastian Sarpi, Campbell, 19:45.28; 44, Caleb Colmenares, Pearl City, 19:48.26; 45, Bryan-Everett Perry, Roosevelt, 19:51.89; 46, Colin David Leister, Campbell, 19:53.80; 47, Reimer Wolf, Kalaheo, 19:57.44; 48, Laird Morriss, Kaimuki, 19:57.71; 49, Cedric Hirota, Pearl City, 19:59.10; 50, James Riddle, Leilehua, 19:59.79