Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 29, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Dana Lau and Delbert Nakaoka of Pearl City found the Ola Poke restaurant while on a cruise stop in Montevideo, Uruguay, in February. Lau said the poke bowl was ono. Photo by Gale Nakaoka.
Kaneohe residents Kimlynne Slagel, June Lee and Tammar Lee-Holcom went on a tour of Makana Confections in Kerikeri, New Zealand, in January. Photo by Henry, their tour guide.
-
Honolulu resident Fred Sheng discovered the Aloha Bar & Restaurant in Hoi An, Vietnam, in February. Photo by Bob Oaks.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree