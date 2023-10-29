comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Oct. 29, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 29, 2023

  • Dana Lau and Delbert Nakaoka of Pearl City found the Ola Poke restaurant while on a cruise stop in Montevideo, Uruguay, in February. Lau said the poke bowl was ono. Photo by Gale Nakaoka.

  • Kaneohe residents Kimlynne Slagel, June Lee and Tammar Lee-Holcom went on a tour of Makana Confections in Kerikeri, New Zealand, in January. Photo by Henry, their tour guide.

  • Honolulu resident Fred Sheng discovered the Aloha Bar & Restaurant in Hoi An, Vietnam, in February. Photo by Bob Oaks.

