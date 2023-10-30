comscore Honolulu firefighters battling Mililani wildfire with air drops | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters battling Mililani wildfire with air drops

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 am
Honolulu firefighters this morning are battling a wildland fire in a mountainous area of Mililani Mauka.

The Honolulu Fire Department says it received a 911 call for the fire at 5:51 a.m. Ten units with about 30 personnel initially responded, with the first unit arriving on scene at 6:12 a.m.

After the incident commander determined the fire to be in a remote, mountainous area, some units were released.

HFD and the Army are currently using helicopter drops to contain the fire.

HFD says it has three units on scene actively responding and monitoring the fire.

Ash is intermittently falling om the Mililani Mauka area, according to Army Garrison Hawaii. However, no homes or structures are threatened at this time.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

