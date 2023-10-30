comscore Letter: Build concert venues in Oahu’s ‘Second City’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Build concert venues in Oahu’s ‘Second City’

With a number of concert venues either shut down or under renovation, many entertainers are skipping Oahu and pretty much the entire state, forcing many local residents to travel out of state to see them perform. Read more

