Letter: Build concert venues in Oahu’s ‘Second City’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With a number of concert venues either shut down or under renovation, many entertainers are skipping Oahu and pretty much the entire state, forcing many local residents to travel out of state to see them perform. Read more

With a number of concert venues either shut down or under renovation, many entertainers are skipping Oahu and pretty much the entire state, forcing many local residents to travel out of state to see them perform. The number of venues available is limited.

The city as well as the state keep boasting about how Kapolei is the “Second City.” If they want that vision to come to fruition, they should build a new venue for concerts, graduations and more, perhaps somewhere in or near Kalaeloa, Campbell Industrial Park or the University of Hawaii-West Oahu campus.

Jason Hintz

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter