Letter: Demand that Johnson be removed from power

Great news, America! The GOP just elected a pro-Donald Trump, “the-election-was-rigged” Republican to “get our government working again.”

After Trump lost a fair election, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson sent a message to Trump: “Stay strong and keep fighting, sir! The nation is depending upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system.”

It is widely held that the 2020 election was among the fairest ever held. More than 60 lawsuits were filed by Trump’s lawyers, some of whom have now pleaded guilty to attempting to overturn an election, and all the cases were dismissed for lack of evidence.

Now we have, by any definition, a traitor to America and the Constitution, holding one of the most powerful positions in Congress.

Every person on this island who hasn’t been duped by Trump should demand that Johnson be removed not only from the speaker’s position but from all government positions. We already had one “patriot” try to destroy democracy in America. We certainly don’t need one of his enablers running Congress.

Bret Hill

Ewa Beach

