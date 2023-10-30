Editorial | Letters Letter: Firefighters rescue kayaker in Kahaluu Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! You never need the fire department until you need it, and then you tend to need it a lot. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. You never need the fire department until you need it, and then you tend to need it a lot. I want to thank and praise the firefighters from the Kahaluu station for responding to an odd request. A 90-year-old neighbor of ours called to say she was kayaking when she was swept on a high and rising tide into the old Hawaiian fishpond near the intersection of Kamehameha and Kahekili highways, across Hygienic Store and behind 7-Eleven. You know the place. I go over, but of course the gate to the fishpond is all locked up, so I decided I needed the professionals and called 911. Within minutes the firefighters came roaring up with the siren wailing. And the gate magically opened: The owners of the pond had given them a remote. The challenge was to help my neighbor up from the water level about six feet below and 20 feet away from the road through a bunch of brush, and then pull up the kayak. She thanked them and said that she had never been rescued by a fireman before. And I said, “Well, you can cross that one off your list.” Walter Wright Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: 2-minute showers will conserve water