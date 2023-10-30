comscore Letter: Netanyahu goes too far against Palestinians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Netanyahu goes too far against Palestinians

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims he’s raining “hellfire” down on Hamas. But he’s rained that down now on almost as many children as American citizens who were killed on 9/11. Read more

