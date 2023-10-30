Letter: Netanyahu goes too far against Palestinians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims he’s raining “hellfire” down on Hamas. But he’s rained that down now on almost as many children as American citizens who were killed on 9/11. But that’s not even the worst of it. He continues to justify withholding fuel and humanitarian supplies while the most powerful nations on Earth just sit by and watch.

Netanyahu’s obstinate refusal to recognize the human rights of those under his government’s control is now jeopardizing Israeli and American national security interests and the safety of American citizens throughout the world. It is provoking the Arab world to act on behalf of the Palestinians.

Pride always comes before a fall. This Israeli government is going too far, and will be the cause of World War III if the U.S. doesn’t act quickly.

Christopher Fishkin

Kihei

