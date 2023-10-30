comscore Deadlines near to receive FEMA wildfire disaster aid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Deadlines near to receive FEMA wildfire disaster aid

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Deadlines are approaching for homeowners and renters who sustained property damage and losses related to the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires to apply for some forms of federal relief, while debris management is continuing. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Oct. 20-26, 2023

Scroll Up