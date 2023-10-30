Deadlines near to receive FEMA wildfire disaster aid

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Deadlines are approaching for homeowners and renters who sustained property damage and losses related to the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires to apply for some forms of federal relief, while debris management is continuing. Read more

Deadlines are approaching for homeowners and renters who sustained property damage and losses related to the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires to apply for some forms of federal relief, while debris management is continuing.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Thursday, Nov. 9.

On Friday, federal officials reported that more than $236.8 million already has been approved for 6,505 Maui households affected by the high winds and wildfires. More than $33 million has gone out in FEMA assistance, and more than $203 million in U.S. Small Business Administration loans has been approved for Maui homeowners, renters and businesses.

The SBA deadline to apply for a disaster loan for property damage is also Nov. 9, but the deadline to apply for an SBA economic injury disaster loan is May 10.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is designed to help with basic needs, including rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair and replacement assistance, and unexpected and uninsured expenses associated with the death of an immediate family member. FEMA assistance does not have to be repaid and is nontaxable. It does not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Officials say that it is important to sign up soon for FEMA since many recovery programs require that participants are registered for FEMA disaster assistance. Disaster applicants to FEMA should file insurance claims for damage or losses to their primary homes, personal property and vehicles first.

To apply visit disasterassistance.gov. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

In-person assistance is available from FEMA specialists at Disaster Recovery Centers. To find the nearest one, visit egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. FEMA is closing its Upcountry Maui Disaster Recovery Center on Tuesday, but centers remain open in Kahului and Lahaina.

An approved FEMA application unlocks a plethora of services; however, survivors who do not qualify for federal assistance may still call the FEMA Helpline for referrals to other sources of aid.

FEMA rental assistance initially is available for two months; however, applicants may be able to receive extended FEMA rental assistance in three-month increments up to a maximum of 18 months from President Joe Biden’s major-disaster declaration. Those who need assistance beyond the initial response may complete an application for continued temporary housing assistance.

Live-aboard boaters, whose boat was their primary residence, may apply for FEMA housing assistance. Live-aboards must provide the physical address of the dock or marina and the slip or mooring number. A post office box cannot be used as a primary address, but it can be used as a mailing address.

FEMA is offering one round-trip fare for all household members, including pets and service animals, of a home that was lost or damaged after the wildfires and high winds to relocate to temporary housing on other Hawaiian Islands, the mainland or any other U.S.-governed location. Those who left Maui before this benefit was available may be eligible for a one-way fare for all household members to return to Maui.

FEMA reported Friday in its weekly fact sheet that the American Red Cross has helped to care for some 7,200 people — about 78% of the pre-disaster population of Lahaina — who are staying in dozens of hotels. Red Cross has provided meals, health and mental care, help with navigating complex paperwork, funeral expenses, financial support to transition out of hotels, and other services to survivors, including those who are not eligible for some FEMA programs. Visit RedCross.org/HIhelp to schedule an appointment to speak to a Red Cross representative at a Disaster Recovery Center, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).

Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, a program managed by the state Department of Human Services and Maui Economic Opportunity, now is offering cash assistance to eligible families. To qualify, families must have at least one dependent child and have experienced property loss or damage, and a reduction of earnings or employment as a direct result of the fires. Families should apply to FEMA first before applying to the Maui relief program. To apply, call 808-243-4316, email NRST@meoinc.org or visit www.meoinc.org.

In addition to information about disaster assistance, government officials are providing new updates on ongoing debris management.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors initiated their first hazardous site assessment Friday in Lahaina. Cultural observers were on-site to monitor this first step in the USACE Phase 1 Private Property Debris Removal program.

As cleanup efforts continue, Maui County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency has partnered with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to expand right-of-entry services and distribution of reentry vehicle passes for all Maui County wildfire survivors.

CNHA’s Kako‘o Maui office today will begin providing vehicle passes and personal protective equipment education and kits. On Wednesday the office will begin offering right-of-entry registration assistance. The office, at 70 Kaahumanu Ave. in the Maui Mall Village, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org and fema.gov/disaster/4724. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema.