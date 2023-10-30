Interpreters available on Maui for disaster assistance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now providing in-person, spoken-language interpreters to better support communication between victims of the Aug. 8 wildfires and disaster workers, according to a FEMA news release.

Interpretation services are available in Chuukese, Hawaiian, Ilocano, Japanese, Korean, Marshallese, Pohnpeian, Samoan, Spanish, Thai, Tagalog, Tongan and Vietnamese. Services may be requested by any disaster assistance team member working with survivors including FEMA specialists, case managers, home inspectors, government agencies and non­profits that are providing unmet disaster needs for survivors.

Interpreters can be arranged at the Disaster Recovery Center, Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.