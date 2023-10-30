comscore Interpreters available on Maui for disaster assistance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Interpreters available on Maui for disaster assistance

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now providing in-person, spoken-language interpreters to better support communication between victims of the Aug. 8 wildfires and disaster workers, according to a FEMA news release. Read more

