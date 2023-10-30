Hawaii News Interpreters available on Maui for disaster assistance By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now providing in-person, spoken-language interpreters to better support communication between victims of the Aug. 8 wildfires and disaster workers, according to a FEMA news release. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now providing in-person, spoken-language interpreters to better support communication between victims of the Aug. 8 wildfires and disaster workers, according to a FEMA news release. Interpretation services are available in Chuukese, Hawaiian, Ilocano, Japanese, Korean, Marshallese, Pohnpeian, Samoan, Spanish, Thai, Tagalog, Tongan and Vietnamese. Services may be requested by any disaster assistance team member working with survivors including FEMA specialists, case managers, home inspectors, government agencies and nonprofits that are providing unmet disaster needs for survivors. Interpreters can be arranged at the Disaster Recovery Center, Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway. ——— Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. Previous Story Vital Statistics: Oct. 20-26, 2023