Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital Statistics: Oct. 20-26, 2023

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 20-26

>> Sabino Alvarez and Rosa Elena Castro Barron
>> Abigail Viloria Bala and Gregory Louis Andersen
>> Jack Edward Behrens and Cheyenne Amanda Andersen
>> Chelsea Aundrea Boothe and Derek Anthony Gipson
>> Eugene Thomas Chan and Kristine Ann Palffy
>> Grace Hsuan Chang and Gregory David Diamond
>> Kelly Emi Bow-Sim Doyle and Bronson Akio Kekona Matsuoka
>> Jonathan Ryan Fridman and Yesenia Michelle Arteta Estrella
>> Jasmine Leia Marie Gethers and Jonathan Kuan Hee Chang
>> Rebeca Leija Gonzalez and Sabrina Marie Uvina
>> FayeQueisha Annastagia QuarNeisha Renee Haggood and DaVontae Jerome Williams
>> Cole Clifford Hassler and Taryn Kline Fernandes
>> Eliott Dean Hermel and Madison Lynn Seivertson
>> Sandra Huesca and Mark Andrew Mohan
>> Matthew Alexander Janssen and Kiana Shea Conley
>> Ashley Jade Johnson and John Joseph Vanderheiden
>> Jennifer Elaine Jordan and Ryan Andrew Bagtas
>> Dillon Patrick Ken Keaney and Natalie Anne Wong
>> Trevor Murray Lincoln and Ashley Nichole Blood
>> Taylor Rose Lukas and David Gerard Normand II
>> Gerardo Medina Jr. and Alexandria Autumn Rich
>> Charles Alan Miller and Shayda Rachel Fatoorchi
>> Caleb Pomaika'i O kalani Moore and Kristina Lerin Kealoha Linares
>> Alisha La Rae Iwalani Patten-Wong and Calvin Andrew Keali Iho Omalu Flanigan-Garcia
>> Brenda Trina Perez and Paul Harvey Perez
>> Donald Durand Perez and Mary Katherine Purvis
>> Melchor Nico Domingo Punzalan and Kristine Joyce Delos Reyes Padua
>> Rebecca Lyn Rainer and Vance Patrick Barden
>> Miguel Angel Rebollar and Silja Stallbaum
>> Vonn Stephen Ricks and Ariane Christina Pereira
>> Jose Adolfo Rios-Delgado and Bretani Jazmin Elaine Sypert
>> Phoenix Ancheta Sanchez and Raymond Aleksandar Zacharias
>> Demon Donnell Smith and LaTiffany Denee Williams
>> Rebecca Monica Sosa and Sergio Gomez
>> Adriana Stojanovic-De La Cruz and Andrew Paul Tumaniszwili
>> Michael Shinichi Suzuki and Alexis Reimi Wong
>> Jessica Lynne Swaim and Gage Allan Campbell
>> Nigel Anthony Tarr and Anne Athalon Butler
>> Karey Lee Thompson and James Edgar Ross
>> Tad Nathaniel Tobar and Maryia Kapustsik
>> Angelique Hope Vogt and Juan Antonio Morales Jr.
>> Sierra Christine Wallin and Omar Alejandro Vega Marquez
>> Lakeisha Lanette West and Marcus Scott Williams
>> Jordan Alex Wilson and James John Griffiths
>> Megan Chiemi Yoshimoto and Devon Tetsuya Takenaka

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 20-26

>> ChoZen Koa O Ke Akua Balera
>> Beckham William Basler
>> Mackay Edward Ichiro Cunningham
>> Alaia Mahina Noelani Diaz
>> Jaxen Blaze Kealiikanakaole Dudoit-Stone
>> Yuna Kimie Furutani
>> Lucca Kamakana Kam
>> Kamanaikaiwiola 'ahu'ulahanohano Kikala
>> Sio-Anthony Adonis Leiato
>> Kahiau Lee Okamoto
>> Hanalei Maria Shiraishi
>> Aniya Demitrie Kalehuamamokauikawekiu Smith
>> Riya Mahealani Kalehuamakanoekauka'iu Smith
>> Zayvin David Ka'enaokala ¦Valmoja
>> Artemis Juliana Velazquez