Cal Poly ends Wahine soccer season

  Today
The season came to an end for the Hawaii women’s soccer team on Sunday when the sixth-seeded Rainbow Wahine fell 2-1 to No. 3 seed Cal Poly in the opening round of the Big West Championships at Mustang Memorial Field in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

