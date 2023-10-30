Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – October 30, 2023 Today Updated 9:18 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today SOCCER PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field. PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls: Division I Tournament. Semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals at Pearl City: Leilehua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo, to follow. TUESDAY AIR RIFLERY Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA State Championships, 8:30 a.m. (boys followed by girls) at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. GOLF College men: Kapolei Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity I girls: Playoff, if necessary OIA girls: Division I Tournament. Fifth place, Kahuku/Kalaheo winner vs. Leilehua/Kalani winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Roosevelt/Mililani loser vs. Kapolei/Moanalua loser, to follow. Matches at Aiea. FOOTBALL Local Prep Scores Friday Waipahu 37, Leilehua 21 Farrington 13, Kailua 10 Roosevelt 35, Kaiser 34 Pac-Five 28, Punahou II 3 Damien 58, Saint Louis II 14 Kamehameha-Hawaii 38, Hawaii Prep 0 Kamehameha-Maui 42, Kekaulike 14 Saturday Mililani 55, Campbell 37 Kahuku 49, Kapolei 7 Punahou 24, Saint Louis 10 Kaimuki 35, Pearl City 28 Lahainaluna 42, Maui 0 Konawaena 48, Keaau 6 Kauai 14, Waimea 7 UH schedule (Record 2-7, 0-4 MWC) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20 Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34 Oct. 21 at New Mexico! L, 42-21 Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! L, 35-0 Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m. Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game Pigeon Racing Oahu Invitational Flyers Saturday South Point, Hawaii Island to Oahu TOP 5 MILES MPH 1. Denis Mactagone 234.134 40.30 2. Ivan Endo 232.148 39.96 3. Paul Yamauchi 235.840 39.71 4. Mel Miyamura 224.322 39.58 5. Dexter Wong 233.551 39.27 Previous Story San Jose State hands Hawaii their first home shutout loss since 1998 Next Story Television and radio – October 30, 2023