Scoreboard – October 30, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade. Men at 10 a.m.; Women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls: Division I Tournament. Semifinals at McKinley: Kapolei vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Mililani, to follow. Fifth-place semifinals at Pearl City: Leilehua vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo, to follow.

TUESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

Hawaii Army National Guard/HHSAA State Championships, 8:30 a.m. (boys followed by girls) at Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

GOLF

College men: Kapolei Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I girls: Playoff, if necessary

OIA girls: Division I Tournament. Fifth place, Kahuku/Kalaheo winner vs. Leilehua/Kalani winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Roosevelt/Mililani loser vs. Kapolei/Moanalua loser, to follow. Matches at Aiea.

FOOTBALL

Local Prep Scores

Friday

Waipahu 37, Leilehua 21

Farrington 13, Kailua 10

Roosevelt 35, Kaiser 34

Pac-Five 28, Punahou II 3

Damien 58, Saint Louis II 14

Kamehameha-Hawaii 38, Hawaii Prep 0

Kamehameha-Maui 42, Kekaulike 14

Saturday

Mililani 55, Campbell 37

Kahuku 49, Kapolei 7

Punahou 24, Saint Louis 10

Kaimuki 35, Pearl City 28

Lahainaluna 42, Maui 0

Konawaena 48, Keaau 6

Kauai 14, Waimea 7

UH schedule

(Record 2-7, 0-4 MWC)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! L, 42-21

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! L, 35-0

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

!—Mountain West game

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

Saturday

South Point, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1. Denis Mactagone 234.134 40.30

2. Ivan Endo 232.148 39.96

3. Paul Yamauchi 235.840 39.71

4. Mel Miyamura 224.322 39.58

5. Dexter Wong 233.551 39.27