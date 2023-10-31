Letter: Fear thy neighbor, incapable of peace

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We fight with spouses, significant others, friends and neighbors and call the cops. There’s even a show about this on cable TV called, “Fear Thy Neighbor.”

We divorce our spouses and have domestic disputes with significant others, at times resulting in emergency care, at other times murder. Siblings fight and at times the result is bloodshed and broken bones. Schools, shopping malls and houses of worship have all been targets of mass shootings. Many of these real-life stories can be seen on TV shows like “Dateline” and “48 Hours.”

Social media is full of hate. If you’ve ever written an opinion piece for a periodical, the comments sections are full of evil and vitriol.

How can we expect peace in the Middle East among Jews and Muslims, Israel and Palestine, if we can’t even have peace with family, friends and neighbors, or write an opinion piece without attacks?

James “Kimo” Rosen

Kapaa, Kauai

