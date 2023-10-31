Letter: Plant trees, but don’t forget to water them

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Too often your writers espouse tree-planting (“Too cynical? Dig a hole and plant a tree,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). But never do they mention watering. Read more

Baby trees and saplings die by the hundreds because folks plant them, reward themselves —“feel good about it” — but don’t go back twice a week for two to three months to water them.

We’ve got to start understanding the importance of feeling good about the work of extended watering, after the “Hooray for me!” feeling of the planting wears off. Such will produce trees instead of cadaver saplings.

William Reese Liggett

Kaimuki

