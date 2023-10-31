Editorial | Letters Letter: Plant trees, but don’t forget to water them Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Too often your writers espouse tree-planting (“Too cynical? Dig a hole and plant a tree,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). But never do they mention watering. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Too often your writers espouse tree-planting (“Too cynical? Dig a hole and plant a tree,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). But never do they mention watering. Baby trees and saplings die by the hundreds because folks plant them, reward themselves —“feel good about it” — but don’t go back twice a week for two to three months to water them. We’ve got to start understanding the importance of feeling good about the work of extended watering, after the “Hooray for me!” feeling of the planting wears off. Such will produce trees instead of cadaver saplings. William Reese Liggett Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Firefighters rescue kayaker in Kahaluu