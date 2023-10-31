comscore Letter: Plant trees, but don’t forget to water them | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Plant trees, but don’t forget to water them

Too often your writers espouse tree-planting (“Too cynical? Dig a hole and plant a tree,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25). But never do they mention watering. Read more

