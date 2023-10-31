Letter: Shapiro’s column shows personal, humorous side

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What a refreshingly humorous insight Dave Shapiro sent to his readers Sunday (“Many speed bumps mark the road to forgiveness,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Oct. 29)! So nice for him to step away from the political grind for a bit and let us know what a great writer he is.

Political satire is funny, but when there’s humor on Shapiro’s personal side? Just great! We await to see more of both political and personal insights from Dave.

John Shockley

Makakilo

